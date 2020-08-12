Daugherty Farms and Robotic Milkers

Share Facebook

Faced with getting out of the dairy business or get more efficient the Daugherty Family visited over 20 robotic dairy farms when deciding what type of upgrades they wanted to undertake. Working with WG Dairy the family built an entirely new facility on top of a hill just above the old parlor. The family has been in the new facility since March of 2020 and have not looked back. Dale Minyo visits with Bill and Kyle Daugherty as they walk him through the farm history and their decision to install four Lely Robotic Milkers.