Crop tour by county: 2020 virtual crop tour of Ohio soybeans

Allen County

This field was planted May 4. It had an even stand with good color. It is one good rain away from excellent yield. There is limited disease pressure and no insect issues. The canopy height is 36 inches with 2 inches between nodes. The plants have average clusters with 2 to 3 beans per pod and a 50-60 bushel yield estimate.

Coshocton County

These were clean beans and the field generally looked good. It was planted May 30. The canopy height was 41 inches with 3 inches between nodes. The yield estimation is 50-60 bushels.

Crawford County

This field had full canopy coverage. It was weed free. It was planted May 1 and had an average population 99,000. It was a no-till field. Soil moisture was low but adequate. Disease pressure was low except for some large patches of SDS. Canopy height was 27 to 30 inches with 2.5 inches between nodes and mostly 3 bean pods. The yield estimation was 60+.

Crawford Co, beans

Darke County

This was a very clean soybean field with no disease or insect pressure planted on May 1. The canopy height was at 46 inches and there were six inches between nodes. There were a number of three- and four-bean pods and a yield potential of 50 to 60 bushels.

Franklin County

These beans went in the ground June 6. The field looks good, is loaded with blooms and extremely healthy. Canopy height is 36 inches with 4.5 inches between nodes. Pods are just developing and yield potential is in the 40- to 50-bushel range.

Franklin Co. soybeans

Fulton County

This was a pretty consistent field of soybeans planted in 15 inch row s, no-till into a cereal rye cover crop on May 4. While the field is consistent, it is relatively dry. Additionally, blooms/pods were seen on most plants due to some late July rains. There was a limited amount of brown spot. Lady beetles/bugs (beneficial) were present and there was a very limited amount of Japanese beetle feeding

The canopy height was 34 inches with a range of 30 to 38 inches. The node distance was 2.25 to 2.75 inches. The yield potential is 50-60 bushels.

A May 4 planted field had some SDS starting to show up and a 50- to 60-bushel yield potential. A May 5 planted field was short and in the 40- to 50-bushel range.

Hancock County

These May 8 planted beans were bushy and a nice height with no noticeable disease pressure but some Japanese beetle feeding. Canopy height was 34 inches with 3 to 3.5 inches between nodes. There were a few 4-bean pods and a 50- to 60-bushel yield potential.

This field was planted May 9 and included some grasshoppers and Japanese beetles. The canopy height was 44 inches with nodes spaced 3.5 to 4 inches. The later beans were still developing pods and they have had good rainfall recently. The guess here for yield was 50 to 60 bushels.

There was some extra help doing the yield check in these Hancock County beans.

This field was planted May 3 in 15-inch rows into rye cover crop with variable rate seeding. The field average population was145,000 with very uniform beans showing little to no nutrient deficiencies. There is a little Septoria in the lower leaves as expected this time of the year and some beetle feeding on the upper leaves, but nothing concerning. The canopy height is 36 inches with 2 to 3 inches between nodes. The field was at R5-6 with most pods in grain fill. There were new clusters of flowers at the top. Yield estimation: 60+

Hancock Co. beans

Hardin County

These were nice beans, planted on May 4. They did have some thin spots. There was no disease or insect pressure. The canopy was 36 inches tall and the distance between nodes was 2 to 4 inches. There were many 3-bean pods in good clusters. The yield estimate was 50 to 60 bushels.

This field planted on June 2 was excellent with a canopy height of 36 inches, a distance between nodes of 3 to 5 inches and plentiful 3-bean pods. It has potential to yield 50 to 60 bushels.

These beans were planted in early May and suffered through a very dry June and early July. They have had adequate moisture since then, but could use good rainfall the rest of August. Disease pressure is low and so is the yield potential, especially without some more rain. The yield estimate is less than 30 bushels.

This May 5 planted field did not get much rain in June and early July. The canopy height is 37 inches with 2.5 inches between nodes. The plants are at R5/R6 and the yield potential reflects some recent August rains with 50 to 60 bushels.

Henry County

These soybeans were planted May 4. It was a clean field with an even stand at the R5 growth stage. Disease pressure and insect pressure were low. The canopy height was 27 inches with 1.5 inches between nodes. This field had an average of 30 pods per plant and 3 beans per pod with a 50- to 60-bushel yield estimate.

Mercer County

The field was planted May 9. It was a clean, weed free field. The canopy was 37 inches and there was 2.5 inches between nodes. It needs some rain to fiull pods and reach its 60+ yield potential.

Morrow County

These beans were planted late, on June 12. We had to look hard to find one frogeye spot. There was some grass hopper feeding at the edge. The canopy height was 31 inches and the field was just at R3 and setting pods. There was good yield potential, though, with an estimate of 50 to 60 bushels.

Paulding County

These beans were planted on May 8. The field looks excellent with 60+-bushel yield potential. Disease and pest pressure are low. The canopy height is 36 inches with 1.5 inches between nodes. There are a number of three-bean pods with clusters of three to four pods per node.

Ryan Noggle in Paulding Co.

Pickaway County

This field was planted on May 18. It looked good, but was in need of rain and had strong yield potential if it can get some. Disease and pest pressure were low. Canopy height was 32 inches with 4 inches between nodes. There were mostly 2- and 3-bean pods with a yield estimate of 40 to 50 bushels.

Putnam County

These are very lush, green beans with no insect or disease problems. The canopy height is 40 inches and there are 3 inches between nodes. There are plenty of 3-bean pods and yield potential of 50 to 60 bushels.

Putnam Co. beans

The planting date was May 5 and the field is in very good condition. The canopy height is 40 inches with 3 inches between nodes and many 3-bean pods. Yield estimate is 50 to 60 bushels.

Richland County

This field was planted on May 6 and had full canopy coverage. It was weed free with a small amount of frogeye leaf spot present and a small amount of pod feeding. The canopy height was 27 to 35 inches tall with 2 to 3 inches between nodes. There were 32 to 41 pods per plant, with a few 4-bean pods many 3-bean pods for a yield estimate of 60+.

This field had full canopy coverage and was weed-free. It had a low plant population, but soybeans were well branched. The canopy height was 36 to 40 inches with 2 to 3 inches per node. I found no 4-bean pods, but many plants with 60 to 75 pods with a yield potential of 50 to 60 bushels per acre.

This field was planted on May 3 and featured healthy vigorous plants with many 3-bean pods. The canopy height was 28 inches with 2.5 inches between nodes. The field has low disease and insect pressure and a nice 50- to 60-bushel yield potential.

Seneca County

This field was in good condition. It was planted June 6.There was little to no insect or disease pressure and the canopy height was 31 inches. There was 7 inches between nodes. Flowering at R1 and starting to set pods at R2. The estimated yield is 40 to 50 bushels.

This field was planted May 17. There was a canopy height of 34 inches. The field was very clean and yield looks to be between 50 and 60 bushels.

These are tall beans at 52 inches and there is not much in the way of pests or diseases. There is some giant ragweed pressure in the field planted May 17.

Yield estimation is 50 to 60, probably much closer to 50.

Union County

May 17 was the planting date. The field was done flowering. There was a little marestail and good soil moisture. The field had a little frogeye and some Septoria brown spot down low. There was bean leaf beetle pressure. The canopy height was 37 inches with 2 to 4 inches between nodes. It was 5 to 6 inches up before first pod with an average 25 pods per plant and 111,360 plants per acre. The yield is between 40 and 50 bushels, closer to 50.

These beans were planted May 15. There were many giant ragweed patches and a few grass plants. They were conventional seed beans with a low stand count. There was some Septoria at normal to below normal levels along with a few bean leaf beetles and grasshoppers. There were very low insect levels overall. The canopy height was 32 inches with 4 to 5 inches up to first pod. It was at the R4 growth stage with flowering still occurring. The yield is right between 40 and 50 bushels, though a low population of 78,000 may limit yield.

Van Wert County

Clean field, though there were some ragweeds present on field edges. There were many branches — so many it made it difficult to walk this farm. The field was planted on April 25 and has tremendous dark green color. This was a 3.7 bean that received a fungicide application. The farm was located 4 miles east of the city of Van Wert. Canopy height was 51 inches with 3 inches between nodes.

Van Wert Co. soybeans

We noted that the nodes on these plants were spaced a half inch further apart than the nodes at our second location. This farm was planted 11 days earlier than the second farm. There were 3-bean pods everywhere with a 60+ bushel yield potential.

Wayne County

The canopy here was 33 inches tall with 3.5 inches between nodes. It was a consistent field with no weed pressure. It was planted no-till May 9. There was a population of 145,000 in 15-inch rows. The final population was around 114,000. There were many pods still forming, but around 71 pods per plant with 2.35 seeds per pod. The yield potential is 50 to 60 bushels per acre.

Wayne Co. beans

This May 9 planted field is generally healthy, with consistent growth and dry conditions but not severe drought. There was no disease pressure but some Japanese beetle feeding. Canopy height was 33 inches and there was 3.5 inches between nodes. The majority of pods had 2 to3 beans, and the plants still have pods yet to bloom. There is a yield estimate of 50-60 bushels for this field.

Wood County

April 28 was the planting date for these beans. It was a very nice uniform field of beans with a canopy at 30 to 32 inches and nodes every 2 inches. This field had the Xtend beans, and was sprayed wtih Xtendimax the end of June. The field was extremely clean, with no weeds. It is a decent Hoytville Clay soil and is ditched well. It was beans back to beans in 2020. This field yielded 61 bushels per acre in 2019. It was planted no-till. It was sprayed early with fungicide and insecticide and disease pressure was very low. There were many 3- and 4-bean pods with clusters of 3-4 pods per node. Yield estimate: 50-60 bushels.

These were 3.2 beans in a clean field planted on May 15. There was a 123,000 population average and 44 pods per plant. There was little to no pest pressure and no disease pressure. The canopy height was 48 inches and the yield estimate is 60+.

Wyandot County

The field was planted June 6 in 15-inch rows. The canopy is about 41 inches tall. It is still flowering on the top 2 nodes. There is a small amount of pod feeding but disease pressure is low. Nodes were 3 inches apart with mostly 3-bean pods a couple 4-beans pods. The yield estimation is 50 to 60 bushels.