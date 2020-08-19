A-C FFA Members Receive College Scholarships

Share Facebook

By: Katerina Sharp

Two Amanda-Clearcreek FFA graduates have received their $500 scholarships from A-C FFA Alumni for the 2019-2020 school year after successfully completing their first semesters of college.

These outstanding recipients are Noah Smith and Jalynn Fausnaugh.

Noah completed his first year of college at The Ohio State University at the Columbus campus where he is pursuing a degree in Agribusiness and Applied Economics with an Agronomy minor. In addition to his classes, he is involved in the OSU Crops and Soils club, the OSU Agribusiness Club, and with the Ohio FFA Association where he recently completed a year as a State FFA Officer. After obtaining his degree, he plans to work in the world of corporate agriculture. His scholarship money was used for tuition, books, school supplies, housing, and other academic fees.

Jalynn is currently attending Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma. She is working on a degree in Biology and Chemistry, and after college hopes to work in veterinary sciences. Jalynn is involved in the college rodeo team. Her scholarship money was put towards her tuition for her second semester.

The funds for the student scholarships are raised by A-C FFA Alumni members, who sell French fries at home football games and other community events throughout the year. Not only does the alumni work to support its members while they are in FFA, but in their next big step after graduation, too.

Graduating members apply for the scholarships in the spring of each year. The selection process for the scholarships include an application, an interview and the completion of supplementary materials, such as a resume and the completion of the members’ FFA record books.

The 2020 scholarship winners will be announced this Fall since they couldn’t be announced at the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA Chapter’s annual awards banquet which was cancelled in May due to COVID-19.

For additional informational about the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA Alumni, visit www.acffa.org.