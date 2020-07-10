Sunrise (and Metal for Moms) chosen Hometown Pride Initiative

Sunrise Cooperative was chosen for the Cenex Hometown Pride initiative. Energy Solutions Advisor Kyle Martin submitted Monroeville, Ohio organization Metal for Moms, who were then chosen to receive a $5,000 donation.

The Cenex Hometown Pride initiative established a grant program designed to showcase and celebrate the unique and amazing things small towns have to offer. The program encourages Cenex dealers to share what makes their town special, whether it’s a tradition, location, attraction or the people who live there. As a Cenex dealer Sunrise was eligible to submit a local charity to receive a $5,000 donation.

Cenex established the Hometown Pride initiative in 2019 during which $100,000 was given to local causes and charities — Cenex plans to donate an additional $100,000 in 2020.

“I picked Metal for Moms because I knew all the guys helping out with it and have seen the great things they’ve done in the community,” Martin said.

Metal for Moms was created by Josh Roeder and Kevin Scheid in the summer of 2011. In the nine years Metal for Moms has been established, the organization donated over $120,000 to families in need by recycling more than 1.2 million pounds of metal. They started by helping single moms who needed support making ends meet. The guys would collect metal, scrap it and donate the money to families in need. Metal for Moms has purchased Christmas gifts for kids that would otherwise not have received anything; swing sets and baseball gloves, to name a few.

“We do not tell people this to say look at what we did but look what God has done through us. Our crew is made up of men who have a heart to help those in need,” a Metal for Moms representative said.

Metal for Moms has a Facebook page where they can be contacted to haul away scrap metal and where they update their current mission in the community.

Metal for Moms plans to use a portion of the donation to help Kaylee Vernon, a nine-year-old girl from Monroeville who has a rare form of cancer, Ewing Sarcoma, that occurs in and around bones. They have been collecting metal for her and have raised $2,400 currently. They will also put part of the donation into their new facility where they offer a variety of workouts, with plans to open a free weight gym area in the building, to help raise money for future families in needs.

Sunrise Cooperative, Inc. is proud to partner with CHS to offer the Cenex line of top-quality lubricants and grease. Sunrise Cooperative is a leading agricultural and energy cooperative located in Ohio.