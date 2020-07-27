Rain welcomed around Ohio

Although precipitation moderately increased in some areas,

crop stress continued. Warm and dry conditions kept progress

for some crops ahead of average. Soybeans blooming was at

76 percent, 10 percentage points ahead of the five-year

average. Oats harvested was at 80 percent due to the dry and

warm weather, ahead of the five-year average by 27

percentage points. Forty-nine percent of corn was considered 20 good or excellent and 37 percent of pasture and range was considered good or excellent compared to a five-year average of 54 percent.

