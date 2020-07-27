Rain welcomed around Ohio

Warm weather continued while timely rain events helped improve crop condition, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Approximately 79 percent of the state saw abnormally dry conditions or worse according to the latest Drought Monitor; however, rain events late in the week delivered between a half inch and two inches of precipitation to much of the state. Topsoil moisture increased from 24 percent adequate or surplus last week to 46 percent adequate or surplus this week. Weeds have begun to also increase on fields with teasel, milkweed, marestail, and ironweed being reported on fields. Average temperatures for the week were approximately 3.5 degrees above historical normals, and the entire state averaged slightly over 1 inch of precipitation. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 26.
Although precipitation moderately increased in some areas,
crop stress continued. Warm and dry conditions kept progress
for some crops ahead of average. Soybeans blooming was at
76 percent, 10 percentage points ahead of the five-year
average. Oats harvested was at 80 percent due to the dry and
warm weather, ahead of the five-year average by 27
percentage points. Forty-nine percent of corn was considered 20 good or excellent and 37 percent of pasture and range was considered good or excellent compared to a five-year average of 54 percent.
