OYLE market goat show results

Ohio youth livestock exhibitors may not enjoy the thrill of the Ohio State Fair this summer, but they will have a competitive arena to finish their beef, sheep, swine, and boer goat projects. Led by a group of agriculture industry volunteers and livestock show enthusiasts, the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo (OYLE) will host a show for junior exhibitors over a series of dates in July and August.

More than 900 Ohio 4-H and FFA members will exhibit nearly 3,280 individual entries at the inaugural event.

Beef cattle, sheep, and boer goat projects will show at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville, Ohio, with shows beginning July 25 and ending August 5. The market goat show was held July 26. Here are the results.

Ava Shroyer, Logan Co. Tiffany Sunday, Pickaway Co. Isaac Beal, Miami Co. Paige Pence, Clark Co. Anara Shroyer, Logan Co. Cadin Reveal, Clinton Co.

Champ. Lightweight Champ: Anara Shroyer, Logan Co.

Res. Champ. Lightweight: Cadin Reveal, Clinton Co.

Champ. Middleweight: Isaac Beal, Miami Co.

Res. Champ Middleweight: Paige Pence, Clark Co.

Champ. Heavyweight: Ava Shroyer, Logan Co.

Res. Champ Heavyweight: Tiffany Sunday, Pickaway Co.