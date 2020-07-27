Home / Podcasts / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 164 | OYLE starts strong

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 164 | OYLE starts strong

July 27, 2020 Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Marlene Eick of the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo join us on the Quarantine Chronicles. Matt, Dusty, and Kolt discuss the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo which is now underway at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Matt brings an update from both Patty Mann and Luke Heilman, two Between The Rows farmers. Dale gets a look at the beef industry with Glenn Feichtner of the Crawford County Cattlemen’s. Finally, Matt talks with Marv Ulmet of Bane Welker Equipment on all things sprayers.

Check Also

Rain welcomed around Ohio

Warm weather continued while timely rain events helped improve crop condition, according to Cheryl Turner, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved