Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 164 | OYLE starts strong

Marlene Eick of the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo join us on the Quarantine Chronicles. Matt, Dusty, and Kolt discuss the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo which is now underway at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Matt brings an update from both Patty Mann and Luke Heilman, two Between The Rows farmers. Dale gets a look at the beef industry with Glenn Feichtner of the Crawford County Cattlemen’s. Finally, Matt talks with Marv Ulmet of Bane Welker Equipment on all things sprayers.
