Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 163 | Matt on a lawnmower with a porkchop

Quarantine Chronicles bring us Nick Zachrich from the Farm Science Review as a guest this week! Matt, Dusty, and Kolt host and talk with Nick about the virtual 2020 FSR, as well as other topics. Interviews this week include John Fulton who talks about rural broadband with Matt. Dr. David Barker who talks with Matt about Dry Grazing. And Meghann Winters from the Ohio Pork Council who talks about the new Ohio Pork Council job website.
