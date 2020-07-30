Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awards Action and Awareness grants

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded grants to fund efforts in agriculture-related programming.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation funds programs that create a positive, measurable impact in four core areas of giving through its Action and Awareness grant program:

Education – Providing grants for professional development programs allowing individuals to advance their knowledge of agriculture, share ideas and improve people’s lives.

Environment – Funding sensible solutions that contribute to a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable Ohio by focusing on increased care for land and water.

Economic Development – Capturing opportunities that build prosperity, create jobs and enhance the quality of life for Ohioans by funding projects that spur economic growth in local communities.

Human-Animal Bond – Promoting the proper care of animals and the many ways they bring quality to human life.

Grant amounts can be awarded up to $3,000 and are provided for a one-year period.

Following are those organizations awarded grants in the spring 2020 grant cycle:

Breaking Free Therapeutic Riding Center

Dreams on Horseback

Friends of Aullwood, Inc. dba Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm

Gorman Heritage Farm Foundation

Licking County Farm Bureau Inc.

Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District

Stratford Ecological Center, Inc.

Darke County Farm Bureau

The deadline to apply for grants during the fall grant cycle is Oct. 1. For funding eligibility requirements and to apply, visit ofbf.org/foundation/aagrants.

Established in 1985, the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public charitable organization that strives to support student scholarships, fund innovation in communities and drive economic growth. To learn more about the foundation, visit ofbf.org/foundation/.