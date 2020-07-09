Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 9, 2020

Slightly better chances of rain in the forecast the next 2 days. Today, we just have a little better potential for pop up thunderstorms, and tomorrow, our expected wave of moisture is still on the way. Overall, this will be a nice little reprieve from the warm and dry set up we have found ourselves in, but it will only hold us a few days. Today, we continue to be very warm and humid. WE can see pop up thunderstorms this afternoon and evening over about 60% of the state. Rain totals will be highly variable, but given what we have seen in the ECB the past couple of days, can range from a few hundredths to an inch (if you get the better thunderstorms). Don’t count on anything today, and view today’s rains as a bonus if you do get them.

Tomorrow, moisture tracks in and start in earnest over the state midday to mid afternoon, then continues through the overnight to just before sunrise Saturday. We are leaving rain totals alone at .25″-1″ over 80% of the state. See map at right. With the timing of the rain, we think that big thunderstorm risk is not there, but in eastern Ohio we could see some stronger storms. Consequently, we may see rain linger past sunrise Saturday morning in the far eastern third of the state, while sun returns quickly in the west. Temps will be a few degrees cooler for Saturday as well, thanks to the rain and change in air mass. But, it wont last long

We are fully dry Saturday afternoon through next Friday. Temps start to climb Sunday, and will be quite hot by midweek next week. Temps next week will be 2-4 degrees warmer than this week, and humidity will be on the rise too. So, the rains that we pick cup over the next 24-48 hours are going to have to sustain us through a lot of hot, dry weather again. Pop up thunderstorm chances next week look lower than this week to, as the hotter air may end up acting as a cap, keeping convection from really getting started. Hopefully we are wrong (feel free to hope for that), but at this time, the heat does not look to be headed out of the area for long. We still are looking for the entire month of July to be well above normal on temps, and well below normal on precipitation.