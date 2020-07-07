Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 7, 2020

No change in thought process this morning. The pattern remains intact: Sunny, hot, humid and mostly precipitation free. As we mentioned yesterday, the only threat of moisture we see on most days the rest of this week will be a chance of pop up, heat based thunderstorms that hit scattered to isolated areas. The coverage will be no more than 40% on any given day the rest of this week. These thunderstorms can provide periods of intense rain where they pop up, but nothing you can really “count on”.

Saturday features our best chance of an organized rain event. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the day and we cant rule out some strong to severe weather. Rain Saturday can be .25″-1″ combined with 80% coverage over Ohio. We will need that rain, and honestly, more of it in many places…so we will continue to watch the system for any signs of degradation before it gets here. Temps stay warm for Saturday, but will not be as harsh, as the sun gets blotted out for a time during the rains. Humidity will be very high.

Back to full sunshine Sunday, and that continues all next week. We are taking temps up for next week too, and think we could threaten the upper 90s at times. The map at right shows potential high temps compared to normal for next Wednesday. That’s hot! The higher heat will likely cap the atmosphere, keeping heat based instability and convection under a lid. That keeps us from seeing as much of a threat of spotty thunderstorms next week vs. this week. Unfortunately.

This pattern looks to continue through a large part of the rest of the month, including the 11-16 day extended period. Not the best news this morning, but news that should not be a surprise to you, given our forecasts of late.