Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 31, 2020

Much like our forecast 24 hours ago, we continue to look at an on-again-off-again type of forecast when it comes to moisture. Action yesterday was a little stronger in some spots than maybe we were looking for, but stayed for the most part to the southern half to two thirds of the state. Today we may see some lingering action in far southern OH, near the river, but generally we will be partly to mostly sunny over most of the state.

Tomorrow starts with sun, but the remains of another strong central plains thunderstorm complex is on the way. Clouds increase over western and southern Ohio tomorrow midday and afternoon, followed quickly by rain and thunderstorms. That rain continues through the overnight and into early Sunday. Rain totals can be from .5″-2″ with coverage at nearly 90% of Ohio. Rain totals from the event are shown at right.

After a break Sunday late afternoon through Monday afternoon, showers are back Monday night through Tuesday. Additional rains of .25″-.75 are likely over 80% pf Ohio. However, thunderstorms are not as likely out of that event.

We are dry for Wednesday, Thursday and most of Friday. However, Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for late Friday through the weekend. Coverage is only 30% on a daily basis, but 70% of the state may see at least a little moisture in that time.

Overall, this is a pattern that is more conducive to rain and needed moisture over the region. We see it accompanied by nearly normal temps, which means we still do not have concern abot major heat into the 7th/8th of August.