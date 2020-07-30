Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 30, 2020

We shift into an on again-off again pattern in our forecast now as we move through the next few days to week. This will feature some precipitation potential (yay!), but will not have coverage we can rely on (boo!). Temps will pull back (yay!), and that should hold through at least midweek next week.

Today we turn out partly sunny statewide. Moisture is moving over our neighbors to the west, especially in southern parts of IN and IL. but we are not seeing anything really come together here until overnight. From there through the day tomorrow we have to keep an eye out for scattered showers, but mostly from I-70 southward. Rain totals south of 70 will be up to .75″ with 60% coverage.

Then we go dry for Saturday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun. from overnight Saturday night through Sunday we see rain and thunderstorms spreading through most of Ohio. We look for rains from .25″-2″ with coverage at 8o%. We take a break Monday, before scattered showers return Monday night through Tuesday, adding another .25-.75″ and 70% coverage.

Two days of dry weather come in back to back at midweek next week for Wednesday and Thursday. Then for next Friday, rain is back with a chance of showers bringing .1″-.5″ over 90% of Ohio. We should be dry for next Saturday and Sunday, the 7th and 8th.

Overall, if this forecast verifies with the changes we have made, we will be looking at some “OK” 10 day rain totals. The map at right shows those 10 day potential totals. But, this pattern also gives us pause…because the coverage could go more spotty, leading to more holes. We are keeping our fingers crossed. Either way, temps stay in normal to slightly below normal ranges through this on and off precipitation pattern, meaning no significant heat stress is expected at this time through the first week of August.