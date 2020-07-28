Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 28, 2020

We move into a drier pattern today, as rains move off to the south and east. We may deal with some lingering moisture this morning up to the noon hour in southern and southeastern Ohio, but northern locations are already drying down. Additional showers in those southern areas will amount to only an additional few hundredths to few tenths. The air mass behind the moisture is much different. We look for lower humidity (already today over northern Ohio) and cooler temps. In fact, we will be near normal for daytime highs through the rest of the week, and quite comfortable. Evaporation will be near maximum, and that means the recent rains will be mostly used up by Thursday or Friday. We can see a few clouds sneak into northern Ohio tomorrow as a system disintegrates over SW Ontario and Lake Erie, but there is no threat of anything more than that.

Temps start to warm a little on Saturday, but we stay dry. A significant storm complex comes across the eastern corn belt for Sunday. This is a system that the jet stream digs down into the central plains to finish his week and it shoots east/northeast to finish the weekend. There is potential for some significant rain from that low pressure circulation through the day Sunday. Rains can be from .5″-2″ with coverage at 75%, and another 20% can see .1″-.4″. However, the system does not look as drawn out, and will be gone by Monday morning. The map at right shows Sunday rain potential.

The rest of next week returns to sunny, dry and mostly comfortable conditions. We see lower humidity again, with normal to slightly above normal temps. We keep dry weather in through the end of the week and that means into the beginning of the extended 11-16 day forecast window. That means that we really have only 1 good rain threat over the next 10 days, but right now it looks like a very good threat.