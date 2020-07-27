Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 27, 2020

Rain moves over Ohio today. The rain develops mid to late morning in western and NW Ohio, and then spends the rest of the day tracking east and south. Rains continue overnight before ending early tomorrow. At sunrise Tuesday, rain will be done in most areas, although we can see some minor action hold on into mid/late morning in far southern Ohio. Rain totals will be from .2″-1″ over 80% of Ohio. The map at right shows rain potential through tomorrow morning.

We finish out the balance of tomorrow partly sunny, but the biggest story continues to be the change in air mass that we will work through. By tomorrow afternoon we will be in a completely different air mass and weather pattern, with cooler, drier air. Humidity values will be low, and overall things will transition into a very “pleasant” pattern for several days. We see this sunny, mostly dry and comfortable air pattern holding through Friday. On Wednesday, we do have a minor disturbance moving across MI and into Ontario and across Lake Erie. This likely keeps more clouds around in far northern Ohio, and we wont completely rule out a renegade shower or two from US 20 north. However, the threat is not big enough to really deviate from that previously mention forecast generality of “sunny, mostly dry and comfortable”.

We are dry Saturday as well, but temps start to climb, and that brings back a little more instability. Then a significant area of low pressure comes up from the SW and moves into the eastern corn belt for Sunday. Rain and thunderstorm activity could be substantial. This may be the remains of a tropical system or just the remains of a significant thunderstorm outbreak in the plains..at this point that really doe not matter. But, it will bring some bigger rain potential to our area. Heavier rains are are expected in Indiana, but for now, from Sunday midday through Monday and into early Tuesday, we have to look for rain potential of 1-2″ with coverage at at least 75%. The track of the low will be something we really have to watch.

We finish our 10 day forecast periods with partly to mostly sunny skies next Wednesday and another drop in temps to cooler, comfortable levels. That pattern holds will into the extended 11-16 day forecast period.