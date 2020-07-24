Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 24, 2020

Dry to finish the week and weekend. Then dry for a large part of next week. We have only 1 significant rain maker headed toward Ohio in the next 10 days.

Today, tomorrow and Sunday will feature plenty of sun over the state. Temps today will be warmer than yesterday and the weekend looks to have potential for some significant heat and humidity. Still we will see dry air in place with regard to precipitation development, and even think that pop up thunderstorm action will be unable to develop. Temps will be above normal. Clouds start to develop late on Sunday afternoon

Rains move into the eastern corn belt for Monday. That rain likely does not show up in Ohio until closer to midday on Monday, but once it gets going we see that moisture continue through the evening and overnight, and through most of Tuesday. By Tuesday midday rains may be trying to end in NW Ohio, but it will take until closer to sunset to get action out of southern and eastern Ohio. Rain totals for the event remain at .25″-1.5″ with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. To get to the upper end of the range we will need thunderstorms, but there will definitely be some around. The map at right shows rain potential for the event.

Behind the rains we cool significantly. As we clear out Tuesday night, we see a dramatically different air mass arrive. With partly to mostly sunny skies the rest of the week, Wednesday through Saturday, we will see great conditions and much cooler temperatures. In fact, we could be a bit below normal for a couple of days in there, Wednesday and Thursday, but still quite comfortable. Significant rain is being delayed a bit into the first full week of August.