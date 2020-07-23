Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 23, 2020

We turn drier today over Ohio. We may see some lingering showers in the southern part of the state, but a mix of clouds and sun will be seen in areas that have no rain (even in some ares with a shower or two, as things end). Temps do not warm too considerably today, but humidity values remain high. The sun itself will help temps reach at least a little higher than yesterday.

Fully dry weather takes control for tomorrow and it holds into early next week. We should be partly to mostly sunny each day tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. Temps climb each day, with the weekend turning out hot and humid. Monday we start will full sun but clouds increase quickly. While we cant completely rule out a pop up thunderstorm in this 3.5 day stretch, we generally think the threat is very minor.

Rain and thunderstorms move in Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning. This action comes from NW to SE across the state and could have come decent rain totals with it. We can see rains from .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 90% of the state. The map at right shows potential totals and spread out of the event. Everything winds down by shortly after midday on Tuesday, and we turn out partly sunny Tuesday afternoon. Temps cool.

We stay cooler for next Wednesday. The 10 day period finishes dry, with no rain from Wednesday through Saturday the 1st. Temps will start to warm again late next week but should not be sweltering. In fact, think that we could all temps “pleasant” as they top out near normal for the period. Humidity values will be low through midweek, but start to climb late week and next weekend.