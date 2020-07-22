Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 22, 2020

Showers move over Ohio today, and we still look for almost all of the state to see measurable rain. Rain totals in our forecast remain at .25″-1.5″, but as stated previously, we will need thunderstorms to get into the upper end of the range. The best chance of that happening will be in western and central parts of Ohio. Rain will be with us off an on through late afternoon and early evening, but it will not be raining constantly today. The map at right shows rain totals through midnight tonight.

Tomorrow we start to see sun work its way back out. There can be some lingering showers in far southern and southeastern Ohio, but totals look pretty minor. Humidity values stay high, ad temps will start to warm, thanks to the impact of sun. We turn out partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid to finish the week Friday, and will be pushing very hot levels for the weekend and the first part of Monday. While we can’t rule out scattered pop up thunderstorms, there doe not look to be a big threat of that scenario through the period.

Monday afternoon clouds build and we expect showers to arrive late day, continuing through the overnight and the first half of Tuesday. Rain totals there can be from .2″-.9″ with coverage at 80%. Action finishes by mid afternoon, and we clear out overnight.

Behind that moisture we are cooler for late Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the cooler air mass holding through Wednesday and Thursday. Temps begin to warm again by Friday the 31st and Saturday the 1st. We do stay dry for the balance of the week, with no rain Wednesday through Friday. Showers may try to develop again Saturday the 1st.