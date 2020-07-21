Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 21, 2020

We are bringing you a slightly better moisture forecast this morning! The map at right shows full 10 day precipitation potential over the region. This comes out of 2-3 main events, the first couple coming in the next few days. Here is how we see things coming together.

While we cant guarantee everyone will see rain, we do see a better chance of showers today, and better coverage of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Today we are bumping moisture up to about 60% of the state with scattered showers bringing anywhere from a few hundredths to .4″. Tomorrow, we are moving coverage to 90% with rain totals of .25″-1.25″. The biggest rain threats tomorrow (heaviest totals) will be in western and southwestern Ohio. Today’s action will not have any bias. When not dealing with the scattered showers today, we see clouds and some sun. Tomorrow, sunshine will be at a minimum. This will keep temps down somewhat through midweek.

Thursday we see full sun returning to northern and central Ohio, but we cant rule out some lingering showers in far south central and southeastern parts of the state. Humidity values will be climbing and temps start to warm some. We are partly to mostly sunny and warmer (still humid) Friday. Then for the weekend and Monday, we have mostly sunny skies, and we get very warm and stay very humid. These will be the hottest days out of the next 10. We don’t see much of a thunderstorm threats in that period, but its always possible to see a flare up in heat that can easily create instability.

Tuesday of next week we have a better chance of scattered showers, bringing .25″-.75″ combined from early morning to late night. However, action is done and gone by midnight next Tuesday. Behind that we see a good deal of sunshine returning for Wednesday and Thursday next week. But, the front Tuesday is quite the air mass “changer”…as we see temps pull back, especially for the 30th and 31st. We will be near or even a bit below normal, a nice respite.