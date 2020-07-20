Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 20, 2020

In the wake of some moisture that moved through yesterday, we are going to be a little more calm for a day or two. Today we should see sunshine over a majority of the state, but will still have to contend with the potential for a few leftover or lingering showers in southern Ohio. Most action will be well south of I-7o, and will have coverage of only about 25%. But, we cant rule it out. Tomorrow we are partly to mostly sunny state wide, with clouds increasing late afternoon. Humidity levels will be high both today and tomorrow, making it feel significantly warmer than the actual air temps, which should top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered shower and thunderstorms develop overnight Tuesday night and will be moving through Ohio through the day Wednesday. Rain totals are not that impressive, but this event may bring us our best coverage for the week. WE look for a few hundredths to .75″ over 7o% of Ohio for Wednesday. Everything winds down before midnight Wednesday night.

Expect dry conditions to return Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Thursday there is an outside chance of a lingering shower or two, mostly in southern Ohio, but for now we are not looking at this as a big threat. Temps will be climbing, and will finish the week easily in the lower 90s, with high humidity.

Sunday we do have a good chance at seeing a cluster of thunderstorms come south and east into the state out of MI and the Great Lakes in general. This can bring .1″-.8″ to 75% of Ohio. However, there is plenty of time for the track of the system to modify, so at this time, we suggest watching the storm development, but not counting on moisture. Shower and thunderstorm potential holds into Monday the 27th, but has less coverage, around 50%. We move back to full sun and high heat again for Tuesday the 28th and Wednesday the 29th. Temps will remain well above normal.

Overall, this pattern is one that has potential for moisture, but likely not enough to help as much as we would like. The map at right shows 10 day rain totals over Ohio, and with the temps that we expect, this moisture expectation is a good start, but likely not going to cut it for most of us.