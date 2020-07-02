Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 2, 2020

Short and sweet today. We are sunny, hot and dry through the next week at least. We have no threat of significant rain in our forecast through next Wednesday midday. Temps will climb slowly over the next few days, and will spend most of this weekend and next week in the 90s.

Toward the later part of the 10 day window, we see a little more heat based instability around. Next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we can see some scattered pop up thunderstorms. Coverage will only be around 40%, but it is higher than things looked 24 hours ago. Rain totals will be from a few hundredths to half an inch. Temperatures do not fall off too far, but should pull back into upper 80s to near 90.

We swing back fully dry for the following weekend, Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th. Temps above normal.

The extended period is also mostly dry, but can trigger scattered heat based thunderstorms. Overall, we look for well above normal temps and below normal precipitation on through at least July 20. Map at right shows 10 day rain potential.