Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 17, 2020

Nothing new today. After the clouds and moisture of yesterday, we are shifting gears back into full sunshine. That results in much warmer temps, and humidity values will continue to climb. The same is true for tomorrow…a few degrees warmer than today, and very humid as well. We should stay precipitation free through the entire period.

Sunday brings a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly over northern Ohio. There is a disturbance that will move out of WI across MI and into Ontario. The southern edge of that moisture will slide across northern Indiana and into northern Ohio. We do not expect much, but will keep an eye out. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies, and the heat/humidity stay. This will be a recurring theme through the entire coming week. Monday through Friday we have partly to mostly sunny skies, but we can’t rule out pop up scattered showers or thunderstorms. We do not expect coverage to be any better than 30-40% on any given day (except Wednesday – more on that in a bit), but through the week may be able to see at least minor rains over a large part of the state. Now, the rain totals may not be the best. In fact, we will have a very wide range for the week, anywhere from a few hundredths to a few tenths in some areas, up to an inch or more in others. To get the high end of those totals, though, we will need thunderstorms.All that being said…Wednesday looks promising for better coverage, with .1″-.6″ over 80% of the state that day alone. The map at right shows potential rain totals for next week, although we think that this can easily change or see totals move around. Pop up thunderstorms are hard to pin down 4, 5 and 7 days out.

Next Saturday, the 25th we have the potential for moisture to sag back in from the NW. This is the best chance at organized moisture in our 10 day period, and that chance lingers into Sunday the 26th. Northern parts of Ohio have better chances than southern Ohio, but we will at least look for chances state wide at this time.

The extended 11-16 day period still looks to have a continuation of the nearby pattern, with above normal temps and very little “organized” precip. However, pop up thunderstorms return for the 27th through the 31st.