Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 16, 2020

Scattered showers moving across the state today, part of a system that arrived overnight. Moisture seems to dwindle as everything moves east. Still, we look for event rain totals (including what initiated overnight) to be from .1″-1″ over about 75% of the state. With the lingering moisture today, we likely see a bit of a cap on our temperatures, keeping us near normal. However, not surprisingly, humidity values will be higher with the fresh moisture at the surface and in the atmosphere.

We are fully dry for tomorrow and Saturday over the entire state. Temps climb and humidity stays high. IT will be rather uncomfortable by the time we get to Saturday, with the well above normal temps. Thunderstorms may try and fire off overnight Saturday night into Sunday, but the biggest threat will stay north in MI and Ontario. However, this sets of the potential for a slightly more active pattern. From Sunday afternoon on through next Friday we will have partly to mostly sunny skies, but we also will not be able to rule out pop up thunderstorms any of those days. For the most part, we are looking at no better than 30-40% coverage on any given day, and rain potential in a wide range, from a few hundredths to up to 1″. But, these pop up precipitation chances will be very spotty. For the week combined, we likely end up with 90% rain coverage. The map at right shows a current estimate for combined totals for the week. However, this can and will change easily. As we have said before if you are counting on pop up, heat based showers or thunderstorms for your needed moisture, you are setting yourself up to be disappointed.

We still see no reason to deviate from this pattern in the extended 11-16 day period, and we are keeping above normal temps in through the end of July. Next weeks scattered precipitation likely subsides a bit for Saturday (24th) and Sunday (25th) but can pick up again for the last full week of July.