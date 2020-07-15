Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 15, 2020

Sunny and dry for today, with another bump up in temps over yesterday. We should be about 5-6 degrees warmer today than yesterday. Clouds will start to build late afternoon in far western and especially NW Ohio. That will be the precursor to rain, which develops for evening and overnight, continuing through Tomorrow. The biggest rain potential, totals and coverage will be in NW Ohio, where thunderstorms make up a good part of rain overnight tonight. The heaviest will be near the MI line but we wont rule out the potential for strong or severe weather anywhere in NW OH. As we move through Thursday morning the moisture sags south and east, but still falls apart. WE like rain totals in NW OH at .1″-1″ with 95% coverage, and then over the rest of the state a few hundredths to .25″ with coverage at 60%.

For Friday through the weekend and through Thursday of next week, we have some heat building in, plenty of humidity and the chance each day of some pop up thunderstorm action. Now, the daily potential varies, but generally has coverage of no better than 40% of Ohio. We think that more of the state has a chance of missing than actually getting rain. Friday the moisture potential is mostly over southern Ohio, but the rest of the period, it is a meandering crap shoot. So, while we cant call for a fully dry period, we also are not looking for excessive or ample rain either. Combined rain totals for the Friday through Thursday period are shown at right. Temps will be a good 5-10 degrees above normal, and “feels like” temps will easily reach the mid to upper 90s. A few thunderstorms might be desired just to cool off at times in the period.

WE finish out the 10 day window with a front slowly coming in from the NW for next Friday. This is the action that we had been looking for by next Wednesday in previous forecasts, but it looks hung up and delayed in its move south. WE have potential from that front for .25″-1″ rain totals and coverage of 75%. But behind it we do see temps pull back, similar to what we had for two days to start this week. It wont be enough to bring us down from our well above normal monthly average, but it will provide a brief respite.