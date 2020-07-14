Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 14, 2020

No significant change in our thought process this morning. We are sunny and dry today and tomorrow. Today temps will be a bit warmer than yesterday (5 to 6 degrees or so) and tomorrow temps will be a bit warmer than today (4 to 5 degrees or so). Humidity values will be on the rise, and we will end up being rather uncomfortable as we move through midweek. We will keep all rain threats at bay through teh day time hours tomorrow. However, tomorrow evening and overnight, we will watch some scattered shower and thunderstorms move in from the NW. We expect these to really start in earnest between sunset and midnight in NW Ohio, and then moves southeast from there, but falling apart as they go. Rain totals will be from .1″-.5″ in NW Ohio, but lesser totals from there, and overall coverage will be no more than 60% of the state. Moisture may linger in central OH into mid morning Thursday, but really will be pretty minor.

The balance of the week, weekend and early next week will feature sun and clouds, significant heat, significant humidity, and the threat of pop up thunderstorms. The coverage out of these thunderstorms will leave a lot to be desired, ending up at no better than 30%-40% per day. But, we cant say the entire state misses out either. So far, the pattern over the month of July has been one of the “haves” and the “have nots”…expect this pop up thunderstorm threat to continue that kind of coverage. We have heard many different thoughts on the upcoming weather pattern over the past few days…with many prognosticators saying “not as hot” and a little wetter. Look, the “not as hot” thought is just flat wrong. WE will continue to be well above normal on into next week, daytime highs averaging 5-9 degrees above normal. WE think temps will be upper 80s to lower 90s late this week and weekend at best, and can be low to mid 90s at worst, especially this weekend through Tuesday of next week. This is going to be a significant heat event, in our opinion. The map at right is a conservative look at potential daytime highs for Monday.

The next decent threat of moisture for all of Ohio comes next week ion Wednesday, as a front sags in from the NW. Moisture does not look all that impressive right now, but with the potential temperature change, we think there could be a threat of some widespread thunderstorm action over our region. For now, we will look for rain with .25″-1″ totals, but will have to revisit this as we get closer.

Until that front arrives, we generally are going to be at the mercy of pop up thunderstorms when it comes to getting moisture. And along those lines, many of you may end up being disappointed. AT this point, feel free to root against us…we hope we are wrong too. Way too much of the state will be “needing a rain” as the heat builds, if not already.