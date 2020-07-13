Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 13, 2020

A dry start to the week this week, and a large part of the state is on the dry side for the rest of the week.

Temps today will be near normal (down right pleasant in many areas), but will be a bit a bit warmer than yesterday. Sunshine dominates, as it does tomorrow too, when temps climb a bit further. Wednesday is partly to mostly sunny, but warmer and more humid.

Our first chance of moisture shows up in NW OH early Thursday morning, but the wave fizzles out as it tries to cross the state. In NW OH, we an see a few hundredths to half an inch with 50% coverage, but the rest of the state only sees 15% coverage of moisture from a few hundredths to a tenth or two. This batch of moisture has much better potential for areas to our west (IN) and northwest (MI) than here on Thursday. Without rain, we expect partly to mostly sunny skies again for the balance of Wednesday, with a hot and humid afternoon. Friday will be sunny, hot and humid as well.

This coming Saturday may be our next good chance of statewide moisture. Clouds increase Saturday morning, and then we see showers and thunderstorms coming in from west to east from midday on through evening. Everything is done by midnight. WE expect rain totals to be from .1″-.5″ over 70% of OH, but most of us will be in the lower half of that range. So, the rain event is not going to be significant, the way it sets up right now.

The Sunday through next Wednesday period should turn out partly to mostly sunny. We have a threat of thunderstorms trying to drift into northern parts of Ohio a couple of times in there, mostly off of Lake Erie. However these do not have enough southern push to affect areas much south of US 20, so most of the state stays dry. The map at right shows combined moisture potential for Ohio for the entire next 10 days. This is below normal over a majority of the state, and will not help with the overall dryness we see in many areas. We also see significant heat continuing to build through the period, so that next week can be quite hot over a large part of the ECB, including Ohio. That might make up for the cooler start to this week. Overall, we have no reason to deviate from our thoughts that July will be well above normal for temps, on average.