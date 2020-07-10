Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 10, 2020

Some moisture is on the way to the state today, and looks like it may be a little slower in its traversing our area. Right now we are raising rain totals because we think we will see rain linger through Saturday in more of the state. Clouds will be on the increase this morning into midday, with rain arriving later this afternoon. Once the moisture starts, it continues overnight tonight and into tomorrow. Central and eastern parts of the state may not see clearing until later tomorrow afternoon. Rain totals are expected to be from .25″-1.5″ over 80% of the state, and the heavier moisture will be skewed toward the northern half of the state. Michigan gets absolutely pounded today, and we expect a decent amount of strong to severe weather there. That is important, because we are going to need to keep an eye out for some of that to drift south into parts of far NW Ohio later this afternoon and evening. A map of event total potential is at right.

We are back to fully dry weather to finish the weekend Sunday. The western third of the state actually clears out and goes dry tomorrow midday and afternoon. Either way, we stay mostly precipitation free through a large part of next week. Temps will be near normal for Sunday, but will start to warm again as we start next week. By midweek, temps will be well above normal, humidity will climb and it will feel very oppressive. Temps next week will be about 2-5 degrees warmer than what we saw this week. This extra heat may cap pop up thunderstorm potential, but we are not going to rule any out from Wednesday forward. Any coverage of those storms will be at 30% or less of Ohio.

The extended period looks to have the pattern continue, above normal temps, below normal precipitation. The temps will be very warm and we expect this to continue to have an impact on corn pollination, even if we do get lucky and pick up a few more thunderstorms.