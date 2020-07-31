Home / Country Life / Looking back at the Ohio State Fair
50th Sale of Champions. Photo by Mindi Brookhart.

Looking back at the Ohio State Fair

July 31, 2020 Country Life, Photo Gallery, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Missing the Ohio State Fair in 2020? Yep, we are too. Here is a collection of random Ohio State Fair photos that may trigger some fond fair memories of Ohio State Fairs gone by to help reminisce this staple of Ohio summers for generations.

