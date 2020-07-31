50th Sale of Champions. Photo by Mindi Brookhart.
Looking back at the Ohio State Fair
July 31, 2020 Country Life, Photo Gallery, Top Headlines
Missing the Ohio State Fair in 2020? Yep, we are too. Here is a collection of random Ohio State Fair photos that may trigger some fond fair memories of Ohio State Fairs gone by to help reminisce this staple of Ohio summers for generations.
Part of 50 years of the Sale of Champions, the famous Bob Evans bushel of cash was used to buy the 1982 Grand Champion Barrow exhibited by Cheryl Laucher, who is holding the extra $1 for $13,001. Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Fair. Setting a new record at the Ohio State Fair, the Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen, exhibited by Josh Morgan, from Ross Country, sold for $6,900 to Show-Rite and Hubbard Feeds, Inc. and their network of dealers. The 1980 grand champion pen of meat chickens was exhibited by Martha Stock of Canton and purchased by Bob Evans Farms, Inc. for $8,080. Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Fair. The Outstanding Market Exhibitor Program, funded by the Youth Reserve Program, recognizes the top overall exhibitors in the skillathon, showmanship and the market show. Governor George Voinovich helped recognize OME Brandon Hays at the 1998 Sale. Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Fair. Ron Mack has served as the Ohio State Fair Draft Horse Superintendent since 2001. Randy Shane had the 1974 grand champion steer. It sold to McDonald’s for $12,210. Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Fair. Paige Pence at the 2016 Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions Bill Chapin had the 1968 grand champion market lamb in the first Sale of Champions. It sold to the Grandview Inn for $1,225. Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Fair. Hannah Topmiller from Warren County is one example of the expanding number of youth exhibitors being highlighted in new programs at the Ohio State Fair. Topmiller was the overall Beef Outstanding Breeding Exhibitor. Photo by Meghan Bruns. Nancy Campbell had the grand champion barrow in the first Sale of Champions in 1968. Gov. Jim Rhodes is on the left. The barrow sold for $4,400 to Pure Oil Plaza. Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Fair. The Blue Ribbon Days hitch, of Farmington, Mo., won the title of 2014 North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series Finals Champions during the Series Finals held during the 2014 Oklahoma State Fair. Photo courtesy of Michelle Randolph www.michellezphotos.com. Hunter Frobose, Wood Co. sets up her Suffolk market lamb at the 2016 Ohio State Fair. Smokin’ Joe from Columbus had the grand champion pulled pork at the 19th Annual Ohio State FAir Pork Rib-Off. Watson chatted with her ladies’ cart mare as they prepared to compete at the 2014 Ohio State Fair. Ura and Green Acres Kamara captured the title of National Champion Men’s Cart Mare during the 2014 Percheron National Show that was held during the Iowa State Fair. They are pictured here performing at the Ohio State Fair. Photo courtesy of Ken Seims. In the final year for the Overs girls as junior exhibitors at the Ohio State Fair, Emily had the Grand Champion Lamb that set a new sale record in the Sale of Champions. Michelle Funk, Jeromesville, exhibited the grand champion female of the Junior Brown Swiss Show at the Ohio State Fair on Aug. 4. The 3-year-old cow class winner, Highlands Agenda Snow, was born March 7, 2008. Also pictured is Tyler Schonaurer, Ohio Brown Swiss King. Elaine Leightey was the first Ohio Wool Queen crowned in 1955. She is pictured in the Wool Room at the Ohio State Fair. Ariel Watson, 13, and Jacob Fowler, 11, of Salesville set up for the judge during the yearling ewe class of the Ohio State Fair Junior Hampshire Show. The ewe placed fifth in the class. The 138-pound Reserve Natural Color shown by Caleb Stone of Troy sold to UPI- Credit Service, Ohio Sheep Improvement Assoc. Roger High and Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP for $1,565. In a new record for the rabbit barn, the Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen exhibited by Preston Christman, from Miami County, sold for $7,000 to the Ohio Market Rabbit Producers Association. Grand Champion Market Turkey
Exhibitor: Myah Jones, Clinton County
Sale price: $14,500
Cap: $3,000
Purchased by: Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association, Kale Marketing, Cooper Farms, R.B. Jones Excavating Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow
Exhibitor: Grant Adams, Mercer County
Sale price: $31,000
Cap: $7,000
Purchased by: Bob Evans Farms, Event Marketing Strategies, Huffman’s Market, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association, and Kale Marketing Photo of the 1991Sale of Champions auction team from the left are: Roger Wilson, Don Bradley, Johnny Regula, Merlin Woodruff, and Charlie Nash. Scott Higgins talks with Daniel Ross, commissioner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association about the relationship between the OHSAA and American Dairy Association Mideast. Craig Hammersmith was the winner of the Men’s Belgian Gelding Cart Class at the 2013 Ohio State Fair. The Grand Champion Market Goat was exhibited by Taylor Carr of Athens County and sold to Denny Miller Direct Feeds, the Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association and Kale Marketing for $15,000. Jordan Fledderjohann, Shelby County, exhibited the 2013 Grand Champion Meat Goat, which sold for a record-setting $12,750 to Ohio Harness Racing Association and Scioto Downs. Merlin Woodruff passes the gavel to Johnny Regula in 1998. 2014 2014 market chickens Rachel Anderson, 13, from Tuscarawas County with her Jersey Hayden King from West Liberty with his Holstein. Photo by Megan Hunker. The Grand Champion Market Beef was exhibited by Tyler Clark, Miami County, and sold to Kroger for $50,000. The 2015 Reserve Champion Market Lamb was exhibited by Logan Harvel, Fayette County, and sold to Kroger for $23,000. Champion drive Seth Clark from MIami Co. shows his crossbred steer. Champion drive Darla Dorman, 9, from Licking County, gets ready to show her dairy feeder in 2014. Noah Gainey, from Stark County, 16, watches the judge with his Yorkshire barrow. Sawyer Reid, from Guernsey County, shows his Jersey in 2015. The Pig of the Month BBQ crew was getting the pulled pork ready in 2015. Kylee Johnson, Wayne Co., gets the handshake for Grand Champion in 2016. 2016 market lamb show Hayden Smith, 9, Holmes County, with his middle weight market wether 50th Sale of Champions in 2017 2016 market goat show. 2018 Grand Champion Market Chickens
Exhibitor: Allison Davis, Carroll County
Sale price: $14,000
Cap: $6,000
Purchased by: The Kroger Company, Gerber Poultry The 2018 Champion Duroc exhibited by Kayla Scott of Mineral City sold to Miller Farms –Franchhauser Family and Dustin and Lilly Ehrman for $3,700. 2018 2018 Champion Drive 2018 Cassady Neviska, 19, Morrow Co., rocking the “Bird Nerd” jacket. Sydney Schiff with her Dark Cross Barrow. Tatum Poff, Geauga Co., works with her Market Heifer in the ring in 2018. McKinley Palsgrove from Pleasantville competed in the Guys and Gals Lead in 2018. The 2018 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Morgan McCutcheon spoke to a group of legislators at the Joint Legislative Agriculture Committee Meeting. 2018 Turkey Champion Drive in 2018 50th Sale of Champions. Photo by Mindi Brookhart. 2017 50th Sale of Champions 50th Sale of Champions in 2017 2017 The judge looks at the birds of Hayden Johnson, Jefferson Co. who finished second in Class 2. Grant Johnson being named Grand Champion Hampshire in 2018. Ethan Green, Fairfield Co., with his Grand Champion Wether Dam Ava Shroyer, Logan County, with her lightweight champion wether. Mackenzie Fruchey, Fayette, exhibited the 136–pound reserve grand champion Grade wether that was purchased by Huffman’s Market for $1,100. 2016 Eric Egbert, Shelby Co., had the reserve champion market wether in 2011. 2010 Butter Cow display Sarayna Russell,7, from Lucas County holds her Mini-Rex rabbit in 2010. Natalie Lauren Lindsey, from Fayette County, competes in the 5 and 6 year old class of Guys and Gals Lead. Larry Green, from Greenville, competes in the shearing contest. 2011 2016 The 2016 Grand Champion Market Beef was exhibited by Brooke Egbert of Auglaize County and sold to Steve Rauch Excavation and Demolition for $45,000. 2016 Mooooving…a new, larger cooler in the Dairy Products Building relocated the butter cow in 2013. 2016 Samantha Plocher, Mahoning County, with her Guernsey in 2016 Junior fair exhibitors in the 2016 Yorkshire market barrow show Butterflies are on display for fair vistors in the Natural Resources Conservation Area.