Job Title: Virtual Experience Coordinator

Company Name: Shift•ology Communication

Job Description: The Virtual Experience Coordinator is a communication professional – part event planner and technology specialist responsible for workflow, content and technology that bring virtual experiences to life for our clients. Shift•ology Communication manages Virtual Farm Trips™ (VFT) and other virtual events for our clients across the U.S. The Virtual Experience Coordinator’s top priority is to work in lockstep with our Director of Virtual Experiences to support timely, smooth and successful execution of our growing portfolio of virtual projects and high-quality digital learning experiences that exceed our clients’ expectations. We’re looking for a team member who has a passion and the confidence to use and simplify technology to create, connect and communicate.

Under direction of the Director of Virtual Experiences, the Virtual Experience Coordinator’s primary responsibilities:

– Provide deliverables by deadlines outlined in virtual project work plans.

– Develop/coordinate copy, visuals and content for promotion, preparation and production of virtual events.

– Develop/manage registration, registrant communication and tutorial information, evaluation and related items associated with virtual events.

– Conduct internet connectivity tests and practices/rehearsals with clients.

– Live production and support before, during and after virtual events.

– Updates to and maintenance of website and social media channels.

– Contribute creative new ideas that create efficiencies and add value/effectiveness to clients’ virtual projects.

– Assist with end-of-project reporting and management of Virtual Farm Trips contact database.

– Work with Shift•ology marketing communication team to produce high-quality content for virtual audiences.

– Other duties as assigned by the Director of Virtual Experiences, and assistance with other Shift•ology accounts as needed and available.

Education or Experience Requirements: Requirements: This position requires a unique blend of experience and savvy. An education in the areas of communication, marketing, digital learning/media, leadership, education or agriculture fields is preferred. Proven logistical and technical expertise in the management, design and delivery of engaging live virtual events (particularly through the Zoom platform) for external audiences. Excellent communication skills and heightened attention to detail are essential. Ability to work well independently and in a cloud-/virtual team-based environment. Staying on task and organized while concurrently managing multiple fast-paced, highly technical projects. Quick thinker and troubleshooter who can predict, prevent and solve problems.

Work Environment: Applicant needs a dedicated and private professional home office work environment with strong and reliable internet connectivity and limited distractions. We will provide computer and technology equipment required for work, office supplies and cell phone/Internet reimbursement. You will be required to travel to Springfield or Findlay, Ohio for training and team meetings occasionally.

Work Hours: Full-time, salaried position. Employee should set and adhere to his or her own regular schedule while maintaining availability to clients and co-workers during traditional work hours. This is a deadline-oriented job and may require some work on evenings and weekends. Most evening or weekend events are scheduled well in advance, and the need to work outside regular business hours is primarily based on the individual’s ability to plan and meet deadlines during the workweek.

Travel Requirements: Up to 20% travel for business and professional development purposes. We give you the technology and tools to connect with your clients and teammates from anywhere.

Benefits: Salary commensurate with experience. Generous vacation and holidays. Great flexibility and fun are part of our culture. 401(k) and profit sharing available the Jan. 1 or July 1 after 6 months of continuous employment. Mileage reimbursed at the current federal rate.

Deadline to Apply: July 31, 2020

Application Information: Email cover letter, resume and two professional references to admin@shift-ology.com . Work samples welcome, but not required to apply.

—