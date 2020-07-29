Job Title: Vehicle Maintenance

Company Name: Cooper Farms

Job Description: About Cooper Farms

Cooper Farms is a diversified farm and food company based in Northwest and West Central Ohio, an area rich in agricultural tradition. Born and raised in the area, the Cooper family has strengthened existing relationships and made new ones, deepening their roots and growing their father’s business.

Today, raising turkeys, hogs and laying hens is only half of the business. Vertical integration has allowed us to monitor quality throughout our processes, ensuring our customers are receiving the highest quality products possible. This includes taking a hands-on approach to overseeing the day-to-day care of our animals, as well as manufacturing the feed that keeps them healthy and strong.

Quality extends to our food processing plants, where all of our high-quality meats are produced and packaged. At Cooper Farms, our path to innovation is never ending and ever-changing. We are constantly striving to maintain a flexible business model to consistently meet our customer’s needs.

LOCATION: Ft. Recovery, Ohio

OBJECTIVE: Maintain all machinery, trucks and equipment associated with the Vehicle Maintenance department.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Work with Vehicle Maintenance Manager to set repair priorities and complete those repairs in a timely manner.

2. Utilize I-Maintenance to ensure the preventative maintenance program is followed and kept up to date.

3. Keep vehicles services and records up to date.

4. Complete required paperwork in a timely and neat manner.

5. Maintain a valid drivers’ license according to the Fleet Safety Manual.

6. Keep work area clean and organized.

7. Assist in eliminating potential safety hazards in the workplace.

8. Adhere to all biosecurity practices.

9. Promote the Cooper Culture through training and personal demonstration.

10. Maintain an active interest in performance level, attendance, and attitude.

11. Follow all safety practices and protocols.

12. Perform all duties as apparent or assigned.

These are the current essential functions of the job and are subject to change.

This is a 3rd shift Sunday – Thursday position.

Education or Experience Requirements: QUALIFICATIONS: Preferable candidates will have 2 years maintenance experience. A valid Class A CDL is preferred, applicants willing to obtain a Class A CDL upon hire will be considered.

SKILLS REQUIRED: Applicants must be detail oriented, able to work independently and have the ability to work on multiple types of equipment. Candidates must provide their own tools and toolbox.

Deadline to Apply: 10/31/2020

Application Information: Apply online at cooperfarms.com/joinourteam

Contact Information: Cooper Farms – Recruiting & Training Center

395 N. Eastern Ave.

St. Henry, Ohio 45883

419-678-8314