Job Title: Sow Unit Manager

Job Description: About Cooper Farms

Cooper Farms is a diversified farm and food company based in Northwest and West Central Ohio, an area rich in agricultural tradition. Born and raised in the area, the Cooper family has strengthened existing relationships and made new ones, deepening their roots and growing their father’s business.

Today, raising turkeys, hogs and laying hens is only half of the business. Vertical integration has allowed us to monitor quality throughout our processes, ensuring our customers are receiving the highest quality products possible. This includes taking a hands-on approach to overseeing the day-to-day care of our animals, as well as manufacturing the feed that keeps them healthy and strong.

Quality extends to our food processing plants, where all of our high-quality meats are produced and packaged. At Cooper Farms, our path to innovation is never ending and ever-changing. We are constantly striving to maintain a flexible business model to consistently meet our customer’s needs.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Takes an active role in the management of their location

– Exhibits and shows a desire to learn core leadership qualities

– Makes strong, confident decisions on a daily basis

– Promotes communication between farm management and team members

– Maintains safe work habits and a positive safety attitude

– Demonstrates animal care in all areas of production and ensures that animal care is being applied by all employees

– Follows all bio-security measures and maintains proper herd healt

– Monitor animals daily for feed, water, comfort, and health concerns

– Be familiar with and enforce all aspects of bio-security policy

– Administer medicines and vaccines as directed

– Ensure daily animal handling activities are done in accordance with SOP

– Takes responsibility for alarm calls and all calls related to such

– Closely monitors ventilation and environment of buildings

– Keeps facilities clean and well maintained

– Keeps accurate and timely records

– Performs work as directed

– Holds team members accountable and accepts responsibility for their actions

– Promotes team member participation in Gainsharing

– Maintains a cooperative attitude with all team members and other management

In all areas described above, the individual should project a positive image, show a high level of responsibility, cooperate and communicate well with management staff, and promote safety and the future growth of the company.

Education or Experience Requirements: QUALIFICATIONS: A 2 or 4 year degree in an agricultural curriculum with an emphasis in production is preferred. Experience in personnel management preferred.

SKILLS REQUIRED: Assumes direct or indirect responsibility for all aspects of the farm. Has knowledge of animal care, biosecurity, facilities upkeep and maintenance, farrowing, breeding, gilt development, record keeping, supply management, and people management.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: For the physical requirements of this job, please see Human Resources.

Deadline to Apply: 12/31/2020

Contact Information: Cooper Farms – Human Resources

10781 St. Rt. 66

Oakwood, Ohio 45873