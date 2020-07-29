Job Title: Sow Farm Maintenance Technician

Company Name: Cooper Farms

Job Description: About Cooper Farms

Cooper Farms is a diversified farm and food company based in Northwest and West Central Ohio, an area rich in agricultural tradition. Born and raised in the area, the Cooper family has strengthened existing relationships and made new ones, deepening their roots and growing their father’s business.

Today, raising turkeys, hogs and laying hens is only half of the business. Vertical integration has allowed us to monitor quality throughout our processes, ensuring our customers are receiving the highest quality products possible. This includes taking a hands-on approach to overseeing the day-to-day care of our animals, as well as manufacturing the feed that keeps them healthy and strong.

Quality extends to our food processing plants, where all of our high-quality meats are produced and packaged. At Cooper Farms, our path to innovation is never ending and ever-changing. We are constantly striving to maintain a flexible business model to consistently meet our customer’s needs.

OBJECTIVE: The primary goal of this position is to perform daily general maintenance and repair projects at sow farms.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Perform highly diversified duties for installation and maintenance of production and facility equipment and machines.

– Perform simple machinist duties and responsibilities.

– Read and interpret equipment manuals and work orders to perform required maintenance and service.

– Communicate as needed with contractors/vendors to coordinate needed materials and supplies.

– Perform general troubleshooting, diagnosis, replace or repair parts, and testing.

– Use a variety of hand and power tools.

– Monitoring and maintaining appropriate ventilation systems.

– Perform all maintenance tasks related to heating, ventilation, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, welding and other miscellaneous duties as assigned.

– Regular and routine communication with farm manager and division manager.

– Dependability in attendance is essential to this position.

– Jobs must be completed in a timely manner.

– Follow all bio-security measures according to Cooper Farms Biosecurity policies.

– Follow all safety rules and practices and encourage coworkers to do the same.

– Other duties as may be assigned to fulfill responsibilities of this position.

– Attend scheduled meetings and trainings as deemed necessary by the company.

In all areas described above, the individual should project a positive image, cooperate and communicate well with management and staff, promote safety and the future growth of the company.

Education or Experience Requirements: QUALIFICATIONS: A successful candidate for this position will have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in maintenance and facilities management. Must be self-directed and able to work on projects independently. Must be detail-oriented, able to accomplish tasks through the cooperation of other people and be experienced in some type of maintenance.

SKILLS REQUIRED: Basic knowledge of general maintenance practices (welding, electrical, carpentry, plumbing, etc.). The ability to work effectively with a variety of personalities in a live animal setting. This person must be a team player and able to assist in other areas of the farm as needed. Must have strong cleanliness habits at all times and maintain a valid driver’s license and insurability.

Deadline to Apply: 10/31/2020

Application Information: Apply online at cooperfarms.com/joinourteam/

Contact Information: Cooper Farms – Human Resources

10781 St. Rt. 66

Oakwood, Ohio 45873