Job Title: Relief Reproductive Services Client Manager (RSCM) – A.I. Technician

Company Name: COBA/Select Sires

Job Description: COBA/Select Sires is seeking full time relief RSCM in Wayne/Holmes/Ashland County Ohio areas. The successful applicant will provide relief to area RSCMs who are responsible for sales and artificial insemination service to dairy and beef producers to further the reproductive efficiency and genetic development of the producer’s herd.

Major Areas of Responsibility – Working with Employed RSCM staff to:

-Provide daily technician arm service in the specified area. Organize and schedule daily service requests with the regular stops to ensure each service gets performed in a timely and efficient manner.

-Further develop and grow the customer base by providing sales and service contacts in conjunction with the District Sales Manager.

-Serve as an everyday COBA presence in the area.

-Manage semen and herd management product inventories.

-Valid driver’s license required, occasional travel outside service territory may be requested.

-Be open to assisting with other responsibilities and tasks that come about from time to time as requested by the marketing department and management.

Education or Experience Requirements: Skills Required:

Artificial insemination experience and agricultural background preferred, willingness to learn new skills, good organizational and time management skills, and must be self-starting and a strong communicator.

Benefits include salary, health insurance, and 401K.

Deadline to Apply:

Application Information: Please send resumes and inquiries to:

Rick Ellerbrock

Regional Sales Manager