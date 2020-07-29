Job Title: Maintenance Technician

Company Name: Cooper Farms

Job Description: About Cooper Farms

Cooper Farms is a diversified farm and food company based in Northwest and West Central Ohio, an area rich in agricultural tradition. Born and raised in the area, the Cooper family has strengthened existing relationships and made new ones, deepening their roots and growing their father’s business.

Today, raising turkeys, hogs and laying hens is only half of the business. Vertical integration has allowed us to monitor quality throughout our processes, ensuring our customers are receiving the highest quality products possible. This includes taking a hands-on approach to overseeing the day-to-day care of our animals, as well as manufacturing the feed that keeps them healthy and strong.

Quality extends to our food processing plants, where all of our high-quality meats are produced and packaged. At Cooper Farms, our path to innovation is never ending and ever-changing. We are constantly striving to maintain a flexible business model to consistently meet our customer’s needs.

Location: Van Wert, Ohio

Shift: 2nd or 3rd Shift

Major Responsibilities/Essential Functions of Job:

Perform all assigned preventive maintenance procedures as assigned

Set up and tear down various machines

Complete all assigned work orders to ensure good workmanship and to note any problems encountered to immediate supervisor

Be available for urgent maintenance situations

Record all parts used and/or damaged

Accurately complete all required paperwork

Any other duties as apparent or assigned by supervisor

These are the current essential functions of the job and are subject to change

Education or Experience Requirements: Qualifications:

– High School Diploma or equivalent (GED)

Skills Required:

– Electrical skills

– Pneumatics and hydraulics knowledge

Physical Requirements:

– Must be able to stand entire shift

– Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds and move up to 100 pounds

– Must be able to work in cool, damp environment

Deadline to Apply: 10/31/2020

Application Information: Apply online at cooperfarms.com/joinourteam

Contact Information: Cooper Farms – Cooked Meats

6793 US Rte. 127N.

Van Wert, Ohio 45891

419-238-4056