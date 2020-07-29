Job Title: Feed Mill Operator

Company Name: Cooper Farms

Job Description: About Cooper Farms

Cooper Farms is a diversified farm and food company based in Northwest and West Central Ohio, an area rich in agricultural tradition. Born and raised in the area, the Cooper family has strengthened existing relationships and made new ones, deepening their roots and growing their father’s business.

Today, raising turkeys, hogs and laying hens is only half of the business. Vertical integration has allowed us to monitor quality throughout our processes, ensuring our customers are receiving the highest quality products possible. This includes taking a hands-on approach to overseeing the day-to-day care of our animals, as well as manufacturing the feed that keeps them healthy and strong.

Quality extends to our food processing plants, where all of our high-quality meats are produced and packaged. At Cooper Farms, our path to innovation is never ending and ever-changing. We are constantly striving to maintain a flexible business model to consistently meet our customer’s needs.

OBJECTIVES: Maximize production while maintaining the highest quality feed we are capable of producing.

REQUIREMENTS: Must be able learn the WEM system, be capable of learning all of the positions as well as be a team player.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Follows all safety guidelines as established LOTO, Arc flash, confined space, etc.

– Reports potential safety hazards and/or and unsafe practices to management.

– Follows all safe food/safe feed guidelines.

– Is courteous to customers and greets them with a positive attitude.

– Follows established feed mixing procedures.

– Maximizes the mill’s feed production through cooperation with fellow workers.

– Assists in keeping the mill clean and organized.

– Maintain accurate inventories of feed & feed ingredients along with properly rotating feed ingredient.

– Fills out all required paperwork neatly and completely. Maintains drug books and batching reports.

– Assist in bin clean out.

– Help with preventative maintenance.

– Collect samples from all feed produced.

– Load Trucks.

– Be willing to work flexible shifts.

– Capable of climbing ladders.

– Able to traverse 100 ft. ladder to top of silo.

– Able to carry 50# bags of ingredients.

– Able to handle dusty conditions.

– Able to be on feet for extended periods of time.

– Able to shovel from ground level to elevated surface.

– Able to use man lift to reach top of mill.

– Performs related work as apparent or assigned.

– Maintains a good positive attitude toward manager, other employees, and the company.

– Maintains a good attendance record and reports to work on time.

– Maintains an active interest in performance level.

Education or Experience Requirements: Experience preferred but not required.

Deadline to Apply: 10/31/2020

Application Information: Apply online at cooperfarms.com/joinourteam

Contact Information: Cooper Farms – HR Office

10781 St. Rt. 66

Oakwood, Ohio 45873