Job Title: Evisceration

Company Name: Cooper Farms

Job Description: WHO WE ARE

Growing healthy live turkeys, chickens, egg layers and hogs and producing great food products has been a tradition for the Cooper family of northwest Ohio for over three generations. Founded in 1938 by Virgil and Virginia Cooper, Cooper Farms is still family owned and operated. Today, with the help of our more than 2,200 team members, Cooper Farms is a leading food supplier, selling a variety of delicious fully cooked and ready-to-cook turkey, ham and chicken products to customers throughout North America.

WHAT WE DO

Cooper Farms raises live turkeys, chickens and hogs in northwest and west central Ohio and produces quality meat products for a variety of private label and foodservice brands.

OBJECTIVES/SUMMARY OF POSITION: The primary goal of this position is the quick, smooth, and efficient operation of performing jobs as directed by supervision on the evisceration line.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES/ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF THE JOB:

-Perform all job functions as assigned by supervisor which could involve: pulling feathers, rehang, neck slit, vent gun, j-cut, heart/liver harvest, viscera drop, lung gun, crop, oil gland, salvage, & hock clipper.

-Rotate with other team members as directed by supervisor.

-Help keep your work stations clean and keep edible products off of the floor

-Repeat process to insure continuous smooth and efficient operations.

-Maintain a good attitude toward all fellow team members and company.

-Maintain an active interest in improving performance level.

-Actively maintains high personal sanitary measures by following the established guidelines.

-Maintain a good attendance record and report to work on time.

-Perform related duties as apparent or assigned.

-Demonstrates an active interest and positive safety attitude.

-Demonstrates an active interest in producing quality products/services.

These are the current essential functions of the job and are subject to change.

Education or Experience Requirements: SKILLS REQUIRED: Position requires knowledge of knives and knife safety, knowledge of product quality standard, finger dexterity, manual dexterity, and the ability to work quickly.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: For the physical requirements of this job, please see Human Resources.

TRAINING NEEDED ANNUALLY: HACCP, SSOP, GMP, Food Security, Animal Welfare, Allergen

Deadline to Apply: 12/31/2020

Application Information: Apply online at cooperfarms.com/joinourteam

Contact Information: Kristen Klosterman

419-678-8314