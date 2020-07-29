Job Title: Deboning Production Team Member

Company Name: Cooper Farms

Job Description: About Cooper Farms

Cooper Farms is a diversified farm and food company based in Northwest and West Central Ohio, an area rich in agricultural tradition. Born and raised in the area, the Cooper family has strengthened existing relationships and made new ones, deepening their roots and growing their father’s business.

Today, raising turkeys, hogs and laying hens is only half of the business. Vertical integration has allowed us to monitor quality throughout our processes, ensuring our customers are receiving the highest quality products possible. This includes taking a hands-on approach to overseeing the day-to-day care of our animals, as well as manufacturing the feed that keeps them healthy and strong.

Quality extends to our food processing plants, where all of our high-quality meats are produced and packaged. At Cooper Farms, our path to innovation is never ending and ever-changing. We are constantly striving to maintain a flexible business model to consistently meet our customer’s needs.

JOB SUMMARY: A deboning general production team member performs a variety of tasks under close supervision of higher-level employees. This includes the steps involved in processing a turkey in manner compliant with USDA regulations, along with quality and customer requirements. These tasks may also include assisting with extra workload, covering absences and vacations, and supplementing other departments to meet the changes in production.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES/ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF THE JOB:

1. Keep workstation clean and edible products off the floor.

2. Rotate with other team members as directed.

3. Closely follows directions to operate all equipment in a safe manner.

4. Wear all required PPE.

5. Follow work instructions for proper turkey processing.

6. Maintain good attendance and report to work on time.

7. Report any issues to supervisor or higher-level employee.

8. Perform other related duties as assigned.

These are the current essential functions of the job and are subject to change.

REQUIRED SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Ability to listen, understand, and follow directions.

Ability to work in a variety of roles

Display a positive attitude.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

– Prolonged periods standing and walking.

– Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs. at times.

– Manual dexterity as needed to operate and utilize a variety of equipment and tools.

– Must be able to work in temperatures below 50°F and tolerate exposure to typical noises and smells associated with the plant.

– Must be able to work 8+ hours with a flexible end time.

Education or Experience Requirements: – Previous experience preferred.

– High school diploma or equivalent preferred.

– Job training for this position is provided by department trainer.

Deadline to Apply: 12/31/2020

Application Information: Apply online at cooperfarms.com/joinourteam

Contact Information: Cooper Farms Recruiting & Training Center

395 N. Eastern Ave.

St. Henry, Ohio 45883

419-678-8314