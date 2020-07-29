Job Title: Breeding Technician

Company Name: Cooper Farms

Job Description: About Cooper Farms

Cooper Farms is a diversified farm and food company based in Northwest and West Central Ohio, an area rich in agricultural tradition. Born and raised in the area, the Cooper family has strengthened existing relationships and made new ones, deepening their roots and growing their father’s business.

Today, raising turkeys, hogs and laying hens is only half of the business. Vertical integration has allowed us to monitor quality throughout our processes, ensuring our customers are receiving the highest quality products possible. This includes taking a hands-on approach to overseeing the day-to-day care of our animals, as well as manufacturing the feed that keeps them healthy and strong.

Quality extends to our food processing plants, where all of our high-quality meats are produced and packaged. At Cooper Farms, our path to innovation is never ending and ever-changing. We are constantly striving to maintain a flexible business model to consistently meet our customer’s needs.

OBJECTIVE: To learn and perform all current practices and techniques to properly operate within the breeding and gestation barn at a sow complex.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: For the physical requirements of this job, please see Human Resources.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Animal care and welfare.

2. Pregnancy and heat detection.

3. Proper movement of animals with use of flow system.

4. Vaccinating.

5. Barn maintenance.

6. Team member participation.

7. Maintains safe work habits & a positive safety attitude.

8. Demonstrates quality workmanship in responsibilities.

9. Performs related work as apparent or assigned.

10. Maintains a cooperative attitude toward managers and all others on the team.

11. Maintain an active interest in performance level.

This description is accurate based on the industry’s current large scale production practices. They are by no means a complete description of this position’s duties. It does, however, depict an accurate general job description.

Education or Experience Requirements: Prior experience preferred but not required.

Deadline to Apply: 12/31/2020

Application Information: Apply online at cooperfarms.com/joinourteam

Contact Information: Cooper Farms – HR Office

10781 St. Rt. 66

Oakwood, Ohio 45873

—