Job Posting: Lawn & Pet Store Specialist (2 Positions)

Position: Lawn & Pet Store Specialist (2 Positions)
Full or Part-time: Full-Time or Part-Time
Salaried or Hourly: Hourly
Location: East Findlay
Job Description:
- Responsible for selling the lawn and pet store products in a manner that will optimize the cooperative’s market share and savings, improve co-op’s efficiency, help achieve co-op’s mission and goals, and result in outstanding customer service.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Sales involves assisting and establishing sales goals and developing and promoting a marketing plan, increasing sales of store products, making proper recommendations for products sold, knowing product and services prices, and growing/maintaining current market share.
- Providing outstanding customer service to all customers with friendly and courteous attitude along with cross selling promotion of Legacy’s other divisions.
- Provide service necessary to meet goals and objectives and maintaining proficiency in retail sales and knowledge or appropriate programs.
- Stock inventory and maintain a neat and orderly store. Occasionally may make customer deliveries
- Maintain and promote a strong safety culture and follow all safety policies
- Self-motivated; ability to work well with others and independently
Requirements:
- High school graduate or equivalent with additional business background preferable
- Working knowledge of lawn and pet business to be able to answer minor questions
- Ability to handle customer calls, inquiries and orders in a timely and courteous manner
Other Duties:
- Uphold cooperative’s policies and credit policy
- Flexible days and hours with overtime as required
- Other duties as assigned by management
- Applicants agree to be drug tested as a condition of employment and will not be hired should he/she fail to produce a negative test
- Proficiency with computer
- Maintain good driving record
You may visit our website at www.legacyfarmers.com to apply