Job Posting: Lawn & Pet Store Specialist (2 Positions)

Position:                               Lawn & Pet Store Specialist (2 Positions)

Full or Part-time:                Full-Time or Part-Time

Salaried or Hourly:            Hourly

Location:                              East Findlay


Job Description:

  • Responsible for selling the lawn and pet store products in a manner that will optimize the cooperative’s market share and savings, improve co-op’s efficiency, help achieve co-op’s mission and goals, and result in outstanding customer service.

 

Primary Responsibilities:

  • Sales involves assisting and establishing sales goals and developing and promoting a marketing plan, increasing sales of store products, making proper recommendations for products sold, knowing product and services prices, and growing/maintaining current market share.
  • Providing outstanding customer service to all customers with friendly and courteous attitude along with cross selling promotion of Legacy’s other divisions.
  • Provide service necessary to meet goals and objectives and maintaining proficiency in retail sales and knowledge or appropriate programs.
  • Stock inventory and maintain a neat and orderly store. Occasionally may make customer deliveries
  • Maintain and promote a strong safety culture and follow all safety policies
  • Self-motivated; ability to work well with others and independently

 

Requirements:

  • High school graduate or equivalent with additional business background preferable
  • Working knowledge of lawn and pet business to be able to answer minor questions
  • Ability to handle customer calls, inquiries and orders in a timely and courteous manner

 

Other Duties:

  • Uphold cooperative’s policies and credit policy
  • Flexible days and hours with overtime as required
  • Other duties as assigned by management
  • Applicants agree to be drug tested as a condition of employment and will not be hired should he/she fail to produce a negative test
  • Proficiency with computer
  • Maintain good driving record

 

You may visit our website at www.legacyfarmers.com to apply

 

