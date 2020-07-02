Home / Jobs / Job Posting: Agronomy Outside Associate

Job Posting: Agronomy Outside Associate

July 2, 2020 Jobs Leave a comment

Position:                Agronomy Outside Associate

Reports to:           Location Operations Manager

Classification:     Fulltime, Hourly

Locations:             Custar

  • Summary/Objective: Directly involved with customers on a daily basis handling chemicals, fertilizers, seed etc.  Assists in good housekeeping and safety practices to maintain agronomy facility.

Essential Functions of the Job:

  • Assist with crop nutrient inventory management
  • Assist with seasonal NH3 supplies
  • Assist with toolbar and applicator scheduling
  • This position requires a full range of body motion including bending, squatting and twisting. Must be able to lift up to 100 lbs and reach work above shoulders
  • Positive Customer-Service oriented interpersonal and communication skills required
  • Possess flexibility and adaptability in meeting constraints and demands
  • Ability to read and follow detailed directions and learn new skills as required

 

Requirements:

  • High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus
  • Have or willing to obtain an ODA Commercial Applicators License
  • Working knowledge of agronomy facility operations including experience handling chemicals, fertilizers and other inputs
  • Have or willing to obtain Class A CDL with Hazmat/Tanker endorsement
  • Comfortable mixing and loading dry and liquid fertilizer
  • Maintain an attitude that promotes team work within the cooperative and a favorable image of the cooperative
  • Ability to work well with others and independently

 

Miscellaneous Information & Preferred Experience:

  • No overnight travel
  • Standard work week is Monday through Friday; needs of the business may dictate exceptions to this standard
  • Overtime as required
  • Applicants agree to be drug tested as a condition of employment and will not be hired should he/she fail to produce a negative test
  • Basic computer skills
  • Uphold all Legacy Farmers Cooperative’s policies
  • Possesses flexibility and adaptability in meeting constraints and demands
  • Assist other Legacy positions as needed

 

You may visit our website at www.legacyfarmers.com to apply

 

