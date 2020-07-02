Job Posting: Agronomy Outside Associate

Position: Agronomy Outside Associate
Reports to: Location Operations Manager
Classification: Fulltime, Hourly
Locations: Custar
- Summary/Objective: Directly involved with customers on a daily basis handling chemicals, fertilizers, seed etc. Assists in good housekeeping and safety practices to maintain agronomy facility.
Essential Functions of the Job:
- Assist with crop nutrient inventory management
- Assist with seasonal NH3 supplies
- Assist with toolbar and applicator scheduling
- This position requires a full range of body motion including bending, squatting and twisting. Must be able to lift up to 100 lbs and reach work above shoulders
- Positive Customer-Service oriented interpersonal and communication skills required
- Possess flexibility and adaptability in meeting constraints and demands
- Ability to read and follow detailed directions and learn new skills as required
Requirements:
- High school graduate preferred with OABA Student Credential a plus
- Have or willing to obtain an ODA Commercial Applicators License
- Working knowledge of agronomy facility operations including experience handling chemicals, fertilizers and other inputs
- Have or willing to obtain Class A CDL with Hazmat/Tanker endorsement
- Comfortable mixing and loading dry and liquid fertilizer
- Maintain an attitude that promotes team work within the cooperative and a favorable image of the cooperative
- Ability to work well with others and independently
Miscellaneous Information & Preferred Experience:
- No overnight travel
- Standard work week is Monday through Friday; needs of the business may dictate exceptions to this standard
- Overtime as required
- Applicants agree to be drug tested as a condition of employment and will not be hired should he/she fail to produce a negative test
- Basic computer skills
- Uphold all Legacy Farmers Cooperative’s policies
- Assist other Legacy positions as needed
