Jed Bower elected to the NCGA Corn Board

Delegates attending the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Congress, which was held virtually, elected five farmers to serve on the organization’s Corn Board. This included newly elected Ohioan Jed Bower from Fayette County. Bower lives and farms near Washington Court House and will take office Oct. 1.

“I am humbled by the vote of confidence delegates had in casting their vote for me. I look forward to representing both Ohio and national corn farmers as we work to advance an industry we love,” Bower said.

The NCGA Corn Board represents the organization on all matters while directing both policy and supervising day-to-day operations. Board members represent the federation of state organizations, supervise the affairs and activities of NCGA in partnership with the chief executive officer and implement NCGA policy established by the Corn Congress. Members also act as spokesmen for the NCGA and enhance the organization’s public standing on all organizational and policy issues.

“It clearly demonstrates the importance of NCGA’s work that so many talented, well-qualified candidates stepped forward even during these uniquely difficult times,” said Lynn Chrisp, NCGA Nominating Committee Chairman. “All of the candidates were outstanding and have already established impressive histories of service to American agriculture. I am excited to see the work they will do over the coming years for the benefit of corn farmers across the country through their Corn Board service.”