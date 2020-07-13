Hot, dry weather concerns continue around Ohio

Timely rain events helped to break up what was an otherwise hot and dry week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture increased from 30% adequate or surplus last week to 43% adequate or surplus this week. Average temperatures for the week were approximately 6 degrees above historical normals, and the entire state averaged less than 1 inch of precipitation. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 12.

Farmers baled straw and hay, applied herbicide to soybeans, and applied manure to wheat stubble. Winter wheat harvested was at 85%, ahead of the five-year average by 17 percentage points due to hot and dry weather continuing. Soybeans blooming was at 48%, ahead of the five-year average by 16 percentage points. Oats headed reached 100%, ahead of the previous year by 15 percentage points. Fifty-one percent of corn was considered good or excellent and 70% of pasture and range was considered good or excellent compared to a five-year average of 57%.

