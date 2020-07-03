This is the time of year farmers can start to see some herbicide damage in soybean fields. Matt Hutchinson with Seed Consultants talks about some of the damage they are seeing and tips to remember to help avoid damage in your fields and your neighbor’s fields.
Home / Multimedia / Videos / Herbicide damage assessment with Matt Hutchinson from Seed Consultants
Check Also
How and When to Plant No-till Soybeans
By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Services Planting no-till can be tricky and scary! Successful no-till …