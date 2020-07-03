Home / Multimedia / Videos / Herbicide damage assessment with Matt Hutchinson from Seed Consultants

Herbicide damage assessment with Matt Hutchinson from Seed Consultants

July 3, 2020 Videos Leave a comment

This is the time of year farmers can start to see some herbicide damage in soybean fields. Matt Hutchinson with Seed Consultants talks about some of the damage they are seeing and tips to remember to help avoid damage in your fields and your neighbor’s fields.

