As part of a partnership with Ohio FFA, Sunrise has created the RISE FFA Career Program, which is entering its second year. The RISE FFA Career Program was developed in 2019 and serves two purposes: provide an avenue to reach the future leaders of agriculture, while supporting the Ohio FFA Association State President during their term in office.

Bethany Starlin

Starting at the 2019 Ohio FFA Convention, Sunrise committed to providing the Ohio FFA with a new pick-up truck for three years for the state president to drive, and for three years Sunrise has committed to hiring a high school senior that was active with their FFA chapter as a full-time employee at Sunrise that is looking to enter the workforce after high school. As a signing bonus, the new employee would receive the year-old pick-up truck that the state president drove.

On July 23, Sunrise President/CEO George D. Secor presented the 2020-2021 Ohio FFA President Bethany Starlin with a new Ford Ranger pick-up truck. Bethany is from Chief Logan. This truck is for Bethany to use this coming year as she drives across the state of Ohio and serve its 25,000 FFA members.

For more information on the Sunrise RISE FFA Career Program visit the Sunrise website at www.sunriseco-op.com or the Ohio FFA website at www.ohioffa.org. The application process for the 2021 program will open in the fall. If you have any questions contact Morgan Niedermier, Vice President of Marketing, at (419) 332-6468 ext. 222 or through email at morganniedermier@sunriseco-op.com.