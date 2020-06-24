Zane Trace FFA Chapter Receives Grant for Local Community

The Zane Trace FFA Chapter has been awarded a grant designed to help students and families in the local community. The grant is provided through the Ohio FFA Foundation’s Agricultural & Rural Community Outreach Program (ARCOP) which provides support to build sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.

Originally introduced in 2013, ARCOP grants allow Ohio FFA chapters to apply for funding that aid community development projects. These FFA chapter ARCOP projects often benefit rural residents or low-income farmers and have a long-term impact on the community, either economically or through an improved quality of life. Participating FFA Chapters will work in collaboration with other local organizations to complete these projects which will cover agricultural topics varying from educational programs to awareness and promotion to economic development.

Members of the Zane Trace FFA will work with first and second grade students to grow fruits and vegetables for the school cafeteria. They will also raise chickens in a portable chicken coop to donate meat and eggs to the Church Triumphant Food Pantry. Elementary students will participate in programs to learn about food production.

After FFA Chapter advisors submitted project proposals to the Ohio FFA Foundation, a total of 12 grants were awarded to the following chapters: Allen East, Collins Career Center, Greene County Career Center, Hillsboro, Indian Lake, Miller City, National Trail-MVCTC, Ridgedale, Spencerville, Twin Valley South-MVCTC, Versailles and Zane Trace. These FFA Chapters were awarded grants that will be completed between July and the end of 2020.

The ARCOP program is a partnership between the Ohio FFA Foundation and the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“FFA is an exemplary organization that gives back to the community and is grooming today’s students to be future leaders of Ohio,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda. “The Ohio Department of Agriculture is proud to support these outstanding FFA chapters and projects that will keep agriculture in the forefront and will help local communities across the state.”