World Dairy Expo canceled

World Dairy Expo 2020 has been canceled.

Following a meeting between World Dairy Expo’s officers and general manager, Alliant Energy Center leadership, and officials from Public Health Madison & Dane County, it has been determined, based on the national CDC guidelines and Dane County restrictions related to COVID-19, which include the Alliant Energy Center, a county owned facility, holding World Dairy Expo in 2020 is not feasible.

World Dairy Expo is issuing full refunds for all payments made for the 2020 show. Complete details regarding refunds will be forthcoming.

Other options were explored and considered by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee and staff, but no feasible other option was found.

“Whether you are one of our 1,600 dairy cattle exhibitors, an employee of one of our 850 companies participating in Expo, one of our 400 dedicated volunteers, one of our 7,000 youth participants, or one of the 62,000 dairy enthusiasts who join us in Madison each fall as an attendee, you are the most important piece and what makes World Dairy Expo so special. Without each of you here, the show wouldn’t be the same,” said Scott Bentley, World Dairy Expo general manager in a letter. “We know how much this hurts; we feel it, too. But for 53 years, industry leaders serving on World Dairy Expo’s Board of Directors have guided the show as we adapt to an ever-changing industry. We will continue to do so as we look to the future and plan for next year’s World Dairy Expo, September 28 – October 2, 2021.”