Wilmington College receives $13.5 million estate gift

Wilmington College’s largest gift ever received in the 150-year history of the landmark institution will accelerate the ongoing renaissance WC has enjoyed in recent years as a result of enrollment records, new academic programs, major gifts, fiscal stability, and new and renovated facilities.

With the disbursement pending, the College expects to receive $13.5 million from the estate of Catherine (Cathy) Withrow, widow of 1958 alumnus Andrew (Andy) Withrow. They join a fellowship of key supporters who continue to demonstrate their confidence in Wilmington College. The College accepts their gift as a reflection of the couple’s belief in its ongoing commitment to excellence as a Quaker-affiliated institution of higher education that is preparing the leaders of tomorrow, according to President Jim Reynolds.

The Withrows, of Cincinnati, have a long history of supporting Andy’s alma mater. Starting in the 1960s, almost immediately after Andy graduated, they contributed $20 annually to the College phonathon. Their legacy of giving continued through the decades and increased as their means allowed. In 2008, theirs was the first $1 million, non-estate gift, received by WC. It provided seed funding for the construction of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture (CSA), the College’s largest academic building, which opened in 2016.

In accordance with the impact of their estate gift, the Board of Trustees has chosen to rename the CSA building to The Withrow Center for Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences. A dedication ceremony will be announced in due time, welcoming back to campus the Withrows’ core group of WC friends.

Reynolds expressed his great appreciation for what he described as a “momentous gift.” Their “investment in the future of the College will enable us to move forward with important elements of our Campus Master Plan now.” According to the wishes of the Withrows, the gift is restricted to capital projects and scholarships. A considerable amount has been earmarked for the renovation of campus residence halls, to ensure they meet the needs of the students of today and tomorrow.

Wilmington College ranks in the top quarter of colleges in the 12-state Midwest Region, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 “Best Colleges” issue. Wilmington delivers a world-class education to students, while remaining one of the most affordable private schools in the region.