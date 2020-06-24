West Holmes FFA members run for state FFA office

Two West Holmes FFA members ran for a State FFA Office as a part of the 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration. On May 6th, Kylie Ramirez and Rebecca Sprang were announced as 2020-2021 state officer candidates. The interview process was different from following year’s due to Covid-19. They had practice interviews in April which they both attended. They also took a written test and a videoed a speech about their desire to serve on the 2020-2021 state officer team. Following that, they had a general interview on May 1st.

Both Kylie and Rebecca gave a quote on their experience throughout this process and things they gained. “ Even though the interview process was different this year it still gave me experiences, friendships, and skills that will last a lifetime, and I know that Ohio FFA is in good hands this year.” -Kylie Ramirez “ Running for state office was full of challenges. I spent hours studying, planning, and preparing for the interview only to find out that the interview process was going to be heavily altered. Throughout the application process I met a lot of unique people. Although I did not win, I am certain that Ohio FFA has very talented and deserving individuals to serve the Ohio FFA this coming year.” -Rebecca Sprang. The West Holmes FFA is very proud of these young ladies for stepping out of their comfort zones and running for State Office. You represented our chapter well!