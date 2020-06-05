West Holmes FFA members recognized as State Proficiency Finalists

By Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

On Tuesday May 5th, 8 of the West Holmes FFA members were recognized as State Proficiency Finalists during the state proficiency award recognition during the Ohio FFA Celebration. They were announced as finalists in early March and would have been on stage at State Convention if the COVID 19 situation had not occurred.

Jayme Pennell Placed 1st in the Environmental and Natural Resources Management category. His SAE involved planting pine and hardwood trees and creating water holes and food plots for wildlife.

Chase Stitzlein placed 1st in Dairy Production – Entrepreneurship.His SAE involved raising dairy cows, heifers, and feeders, as well as working on two dairy farms.

Ethan Drzazga placed 2nd in Agricultural Sales – Placement. His SAE involved being a salesman at Moore’s Country Store, he stocks shelves, assists customers and delivers products.

Brayden Shumaker placed 2nd in Agricultural Services. His SAE involves being an operator at Application Specialties. He operates and maintains the equipment and spreads manure on fields as well as custom chopping and harvesting.

Logan Schlauch placed 2nd in Dairy Production – Entrepreneurship. His SAE involves raising cows and heifers and being responsible for daily care and management of the animals.

Taylor Feikert placed 2nd in Swine Production – Entrepreneurship. Her SAE involves raising sows and show pigs, she is responsible for daily care and management of the pigs.

Kylie Ramirez placed 3rd in Service-Learning. Her SAE involves starting a livestock show for individuals with disabilities. She had 9 participants in her first show this past August.

Hayley Davis placed 4th in Veterinary Science. Her SAE involves being a kennel staff at East Holmes Vet Clinic.

Jayme and Chase will now have their applications forwarded to the National Level where they have a chance to become National Finalists and earn a spot on stage at National Convention! Good job and good luck everyone!