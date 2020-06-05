By Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

On Friday May 8th, 9 of the West Holmes FFA members received their State FFA Degrees during the Ohio FFA Celebration. These members were Megan Brannon, her SAE involves raising ducks, turkeys, and hogs for the fair. Taryn Grassbaugh, her SAE involves raising and training horses. Aubree Houin, her SAE, involves raising horses, hogs, and sheep for the fair. Jayme Pennell, his SAE involves reclaiming 11 acres of farmland to create a wildlife area. Ethan Reining, his SAE involves working at Mast Trucking as a tire specialist and mechanic. Lucas Shaum, his SAE, involves working at Village Motors as a groundskeeper and lot boy. Rebecca Sprang, her SAE involves raising hogs, sheep, and dairy steers for fair. Chase Stitzlein, his SAE, involves working at Hi Hills Dairy and Cornerstone Dairy as a farmhand, as well as raising his own Holstein and Red Holstein cows. Addison Yates, his SAE involves working at Piars Mineral Ridge Dairy as a farmhand. The requirements to receive our state degree include maintaining excellent records for the SAE, earn or invest at least $3,000 in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), Be enrolled in an Ag Class and carry a 2.0 overall GPA or have 93% attendance, Compete in at least 2 Career Development Events, Participate in at least 8 activities above the chapter level, Complete 25 hours of community service, and Participate in at least 1 school or community organization. This is the highest degree a member can receive on a state level. Congratulations guys!